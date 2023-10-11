Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Grows By 182.1%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.08) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

United Utilities Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 39,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

