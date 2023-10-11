Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Expands By 4,610.2%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a growth of 4,610.2% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Vaccitech stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,014. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.29. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VACC shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vaccitech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

