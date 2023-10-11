Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Expands By 4,610.2%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a growth of 4,610.2% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Vaccitech stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,014. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.29. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on VACC shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vaccitech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
