Short Interest in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Drops By 66.7%

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 99.82% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $106,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCRD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.