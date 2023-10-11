Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Expands By 485.8%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 485.8% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
