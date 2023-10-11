Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0028

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $157.17 million and $2.67 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00228947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.00797068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00571939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00124466 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,405,395,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,382,346,652 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.