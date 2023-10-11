Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) Short Interest Update

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,285.24% and a negative return on equity of 163.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Additive Solutions will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc operates as a software company. The company offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. It also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering for polymer materials.

