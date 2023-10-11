Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 1,232.5% in September

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 1,232.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Shares of SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

