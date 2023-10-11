Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 560.9% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,090. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.