Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 560.9% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 33,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,090. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

