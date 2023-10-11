Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 715.8% in September

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 715.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SGAPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 48,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.