SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.