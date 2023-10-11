Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.58

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and traded as low as $32.64. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 27,743 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFKY. Barclays assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.17) to GBX 3,400 ($41.62) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on SMFKY
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.2367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.