Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SNMRY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Snam alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNMRY

Snam Stock Performance

About Snam

Shares of SNMRY stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 133,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Snam has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

(Get Free Report)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.