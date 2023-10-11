Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 13,182 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80.

On Thursday, August 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62.

On Thursday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,940. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $119,432,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.