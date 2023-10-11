SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.10

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.10 and traded as low as $40.05. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 1,621 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

