Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20. 51,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 221,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soho House & Co Inc.

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $150,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $127,443.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,612.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,451 shares of company stock valued at $762,220. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.