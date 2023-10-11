Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 683.0% in September

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 683.0% from the September 15th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,074,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,490,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

