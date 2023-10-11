Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 377211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Sonos Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,401 shares of company stock worth $723,980. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

