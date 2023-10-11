SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Up 2.1 %
SOUNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.48.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
