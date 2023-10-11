South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. South Star Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
