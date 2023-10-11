SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,490. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

