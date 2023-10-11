Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.82

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.82 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31.30 ($0.38). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.38), with a volume of 103,161 shares traded.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.98 million, a PE ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Stories

