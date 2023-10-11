Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:SGU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 50,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

