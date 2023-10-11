StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,120.0 days.

Shares of StarHub stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

