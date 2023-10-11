StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,120.0 days.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of StarHub stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.
StarHub Company Profile
