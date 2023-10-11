STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $131.64 million and $2.10 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

