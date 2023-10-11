Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steel Connect

Steel Connect Price Performance

Insider Activity

STCN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 3,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. Steel Connect has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $398,133.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Steel Connect by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.