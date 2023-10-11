Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 545,820 shares changing hands.

Sterling Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.50.

Sterling Energy Company Profile

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

