Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

