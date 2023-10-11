Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
