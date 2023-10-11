Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 11th (APGE, BTG, DCI, EIG, GRC, GSAT, HI, KN, MAXN, NTST)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 11th:

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $21.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

