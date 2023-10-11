Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 11th (APGE, BTG, DCI, EIG, GRC, GSAT, HI, KN, MAXN, NTST)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 11th:

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $21.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.