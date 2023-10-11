StockNews.com Downgrades Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

Ocwen Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 12,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a current ratio of 22.21 and a quick ratio of 22.21. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.21. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

