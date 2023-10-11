StockNews.com Upgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to “Buy”

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.3 %
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
