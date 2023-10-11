Stratis Price Up 53.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $110.91 million and approximately $128.07 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.05 or 0.05836073 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00034920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,124,289 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

