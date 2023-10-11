Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAUHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 93,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Straumann has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $16.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

