Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNCY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 185,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 114,879 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $2,345,829.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,729 shares of company stock worth $3,198,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

