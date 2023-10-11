Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.52 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 75.95 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £949.38 million, a P/E ratio of -631.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.11. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 69.60 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.33).

In related news, insider Frances Davies bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,360 ($11,456.55). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

