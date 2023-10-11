Susquehanna Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $80.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 156,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,064. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 72.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 83.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

