Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Sells $56,650.00 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Jonathan Neman sold 10,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,302. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.04. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

