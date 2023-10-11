Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $458,637.28 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $458,637.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,104,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathaniel Ru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Nathaniel Ru sold 96,091 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,345,274.00.

Shares of NYSE SG traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,302. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

