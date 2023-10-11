Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

Shares of SWRAY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

See Also

