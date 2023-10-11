Syncona Portfolio Ltd Lowers Holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Syncona Portfolio Ltd trimmed its stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,531,112 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for about 5.7% of Syncona Portfolio Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Syncona Portfolio Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $565,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 18,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $3.41. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

