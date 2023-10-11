Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS TWODY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

