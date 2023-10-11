TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,786. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

