TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
NYSE SNX opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,786. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.
View Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.