Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

TSVNF stock remained flat at $5.71 during trading on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

