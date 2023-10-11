Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Team17 Group Stock Performance
TSVNF stock remained flat at $5.71 during trading on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.
About Team17 Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.