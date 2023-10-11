Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 200,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

