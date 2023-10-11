Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading Up 3%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.73 ($1.82) and last traded at €1.72 ($1.81). Approximately 2,898,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.67 ($1.76).

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

