Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

TVE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,730. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

Featured Stories

