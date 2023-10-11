Terra Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.78 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $326.40 million and $11.78 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002452 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,925,784,159 coins and its circulating supply is 5,805,970,582,965 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

