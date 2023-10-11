TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $108.69 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $108.69 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00034668 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025052 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003834 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003014 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,000,587 coins and its circulating supply is 9,786,952,064 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.