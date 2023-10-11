The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,221. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

