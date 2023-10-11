The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 887.8% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GCV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 9,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,963. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.