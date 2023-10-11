The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP David T. Allen Sells 1,757 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) VP David T. Allen sold 1,757 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $18,624.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

Shares of SCX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.50. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCX

About L.S. Starrett

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.